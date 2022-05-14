Man taken to hospital following Cork city shooting

A MAN is being treated in a Cork hospital after an early morning shooting in the city.

The man - who is understood to be in a stable condition - was injured in an apparent shooting at a house in Churchfield at 4am on Saturday.

When gardaí and paramedics raced to the scene, a man in his 20s was discovered with apparent gunshot injuries.

He was transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) and is scheduled to undergo emergency surgery.

His injuries are not understood to be life threatening.

Gardaí immediately sealed off the area and commenced a full technical and forensic examination.

Door-to-door inquiries are also underway in the area in a bid to determine if anyone heard or spotted anything suspicious in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Gardaí are also checking local CCTV cameras and have appealed to anyone who was in the area, particularly if their vehicles are equipped with dash-cams, to contact them to assist their inquiries.

Gurranabraher gardaí are investigating the matter and hope to speak with the injured man when he is medically fit to be interviewed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gurranabraher gardaí on (021) 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111 or any garda station.

Gardaí have not made any arrests in connection with the matter and their investigations are ongoing.



