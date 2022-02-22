A number of gardai currently at the scene of a firearms incident on the outskirts of Tallaght. Photo: Robin Schiller

Gardai are investigating after a man suffered serious head injuries in a shooting incident outside Tallaght this afternoon.

The incident happened on farmland in the Blessington Road area of south Co Dublin at around 1pm.

It is understood a dog was also shot as part of the shocking incident.

A large number of gardai and paramedics are at the scene.

Early indications are that this is not a gangland shooting.

The man who was shot in the head has been rushed to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for what are described as “very serious injuries.”

A number of detective and uniformed Gardai currently remain at the property.

The scene is located on farmland along a lane way off the Blessington Road on the outskirts of Tallaght.

The site has been declared a crime scene and gardai are carrying out examinations of the area.

