| 9.6°C Dublin

breaking Man suffers ‘very serious injuries’ after shooting incident on farmland in Tallaght

A number of gardai currently at the scene of a firearms incident on the outskirts of Tallaght. Photo: Robin Schiller Expand

Close

A number of gardai currently at the scene of a firearms incident on the outskirts of Tallaght. Photo: Robin Schiller

A number of gardai currently at the scene of a firearms incident on the outskirts of Tallaght. Photo: Robin Schiller

A number of gardai currently at the scene of a firearms incident on the outskirts of Tallaght. Photo: Robin Schiller

Ken Foy and Robin Schiller

Gardai are investigating after a man suffered serious head injuries in a shooting incident outside Tallaght this afternoon.

The incident happened on farmland in the Blessington Road area of south Co Dublin at around 1pm.

It is understood a dog was also shot as part of the shocking incident. 

A large number of gardai and paramedics are at the scene.

Early indications are that this is not a gangland shooting.

The man who was shot in the head has been rushed to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for what are described as “very serious injuries.”

A number of detective and uniformed Gardai currently remain at the property.

The scene is located on farmland along a lane way off the Blessington Road on the outskirts of Tallaght.

The site has been declared a crime scene and gardai are carrying out examinations of the area.

More to follow...

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy