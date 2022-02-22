Gardai are investigating after a man suffered serious head injuries in a shooting incident outside Tallaght this afternoon.
The incident happened on farmland in the Blessington Road area of south Co Dublin at around 1pm.
It is understood a dog was also shot as part of the shocking incident.
A large number of gardai and paramedics are at the scene.
Early indications are that this is not a gangland shooting.
The man who was shot in the head has been rushed to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for what are described as “very serious injuries.”
A number of detective and uniformed Gardai currently remain at the property.
The scene is located on farmland along a lane way off the Blessington Road on the outskirts of Tallaght.
The site has been declared a crime scene and gardai are carrying out examinations of the area.
More to follow...