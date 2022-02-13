Man suffers serious injuries in assault in Dublin’s north inner city

A man and a woman are being held for questioning tonight in connection with the serious assault of a man in Dublin’s north inner city early this morning.

The man was assaulted on Upper Gardiner Street in the early hours of this morning. He was taken to the Mater Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A man aged in his 30s and a woman in her 20s were arrested and are currently detained at Mountjoy garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Gardiner Street area between 2.45am and 3.30am today and who has information about the incident to contact the Mountjoy garda station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.



