Man shot in gun attack in Dublin over year ago dies in hospital

A man shot and seriously injured in a gun attack in Dublin over a year ago has died in hospital.

Barry Wolverson, aged in his early 40s, suffered gunshot wounds to the head and body following a shooting near Dublin Airport in January of last year.

He was struck a number of times while sitting in a Mercedes car at Killeek Lane, St Margaret’s, Swords, and rushed to Beaumont Hospital.

The gun victim had been in a critical condition ever since and yesterday was pronounced dead.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardaí investigating the shooting incident at Killeek Lane, St. Margaret's, Swords, Co. Dublin that occurred on 17th January, 2020 can confirm that the injured man (early 40s) has passed away.

"The post mortem results will determine the course of the investigation. Investigations ongoing.”

Two men are currently before the courts in relation to the attempted murder of Barry Wolverson.

A second man, Gerard Wildman, was also injured during the shooting but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Last October Robert Redmond (32) and Bernard Fogarty (33) appeared in court charged in relation to the shootings.

The pair are both accused of the attempted murder of Barry Wolverson at Killeek Lane, St Margaret's, Swords, on January 17, 2020.

They are also charged with assault causing harm to Gerard Wildman at the same location on the same date under Section 3 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Redmond, of Woodview Close, Donaghmede, and Fogarty, with an address in Cromcastle Court, Kilmore, also face charges relating to the alleged possession of a firearm and ammunition arising from the same incident.

Their case is currently listed before the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

In certain cases, the DPP can certify that their opinion the ordinary courts are inadequate to secure the effective administration of justice.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt made the formal order on that date for the men’s cases to be heard at the non-jury court.

State Solicitor Michael O’Donovan told the three-judge panel that disclosure in the case was at the “very early stages”.

The matter is back before the court for mention March 5, when the two accused men are required to be in attendance.

Bernard Fogarty is currently serving a five-year jail term for firearms possession.

Last year he admitted to the possession of a RAK sub machine gun which gardaí found in the passenger footwell of a car stopped in Shankill last March

He has 40 previous convictions and the court was told that he is heavily involved in organised crime.

His co-accused, Robert ‘Roo’ Redmond, is also in custody awaiting trial.

