Gardaí are investigating if a man was shot dead in Dublin this morning as part of an escalating local gang feud.

Emergency services were alerted to the shooting in the Deanstown Avenue area of Finglas at around 4.30am.

James Whelan (29) suffered a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

It's understood that a number of bystanders administered CPR before paramedics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí have now launched a murder inquiry and are investigating if the victim was shot dead as part of a feud in the Finglas area involving drug dealer 'Mr Flashy' and rival criminals.

The escalating dispute has seen a number of serious incidents reported including a grenade attack on a house, an abduction in broad daylight, and several assaults.

The man shot dead this morning was linked to criminals feuding with 'Mr Flashy' and had been the subject of threats on social media.

He had also been investigated in the past for activities related to organised crime and his links to the dispute is one main line of inquiry.

A Garda spokesman said that the coroner has been notified and arrangements are being made for the State Pathologist to carry out a post-mortem.

"The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination to be conducted by the Garda Technical Bureau.

"Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

"Gardaí can be contacted at Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow," the spokesman said.

The feuding in the area has been simmering for several months with gardaí attempting to keep a lid on both gangs.

In February gardaí seized a property being used as the headquarters by Mr Flashy's gang.

Detectives also recovered two "heavy duty" firearms, more than €47,000 in cash and 300 rounds of ammunition during raids where local officers were backed up by members of the Emergency Response Unit (ERU).



