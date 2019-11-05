A man shot dead in Bettystown in Co Meath last night is believed to be the latest victim in a violent gang feud that has waged across north Dublin and Co Louth for more than a year.

Man shot dead in Meath believed to be latest victim of gang feud

The 39-year-old, who was originally from Coolock, was targeted in Castlemartin Drive in the seaside village at 11.30pm last night.

The man, who was known to gardai, was shot outside his house in the quiet mature cul de sac.

It is believed a previous attempt was made on his life last year.

He was hit in the back and arm and collapsed onto the roadway.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and the victim was taken by ambulance to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda but he was pronounced dead at around 1am.

A van believed to be used as a getaway vehicle, was found on fire on Eastham Road less than 1km away.

Today the scene of the shooting and the location of the burned out van remained sealed off by gardai pending a forensic examination by members of the garda technical bureau.

The ongoing feud between two rival groups involved in drugs distribution has become increasingly violent in the last 18 months.

In July 2018 a top lieutenant in one side of the feud, Owen Maguire, was paralysed in a shooting at a Drogheda halting site.

Since then there have been several shootings and firebomb tit for tat attacks across Drogheda and north county Dublin.

Maguire’s brother Brendan was shot and injured in February this year.

The first fatality in the feud happened in August when Keith Brannigan was shot dead at a popular holiday home resort in Clogherhead in Co Louth.

Gardai are urging anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information to contact the incident room at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01-801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors