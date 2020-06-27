Man shot dead in 'brutal' west Belfast murder

A man has been shot dead at a house in west Belfast.

Local Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey described the murder in the Rodney Drive area as a "brutal and shameful attack".

“My thoughts are with the family of the man was has been killed. No family should have to go through this heartache," Mr Maskey said.

“Those involved in this act have absolutely no place in our community, they must cease their anti-community activities and get off the back of the people of West Belfast.

"Those responsible must be held accountable before the courts."

Local SDLP councillor Brian Heading said the community was in shock.

“This brutal crime has caused immense shock in West Belfast," Councillor Heading said.

“Police have locked down the street where the shooting took place. I would urge everyone to cooperate with PSNI officers as they investigate.

“Those responsible for this barbaric crime have no support here. They need to be caught and brought to justice. I would encourage anyone with information to bring it to the police as soon as possible.”

Police confirmed they are currently at the scene of an incident.

"Police are aware of reports of a shooting incident in West Belfast this afternoon," a PSNI spokesperson said.

"Detectives and local police are at the scene. Further updates will follow as enquiries progress."

