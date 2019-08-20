Man shot dead at petrol station named locally

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was found shot dead at a petrol station in Co Down.

The incident took place in Main Street in the village of Waringstown on Monday night.

The victim has been named locally as Malcolm McKeown.

Mr McKeown's body was found in his car parked at the rear of the filling station just before 9pm.

It is understood the incident is not initially being linked to dissident republican activity.

The area remained sealed off on Tuesday morning, with police in attendance.

Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: "The man was found in his vehicle, which was parked at the rear of a filling station on Main Street in the village.

"Our inquiries are at a very early stage and I am appealing for anyone with information that could potentially assist our investigation to please get in touch by calling 101.

The scene in the village of Waringstown, Co Down, where a man has been shot dead Photo credit: PA Wire

"Or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100 per cent anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."

DUP Assembly Member Carla Lockhart urged anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

"It is shocking at any time for someone to be shot in the constituency but more so in somewhere like Waringstown," she said.

"It is a generally quiet village with a thriving population and I would condemn this in the strongest terms.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family caught up in this incident and would appeal to anyone with information to come forward to the police."

The SDLP's Upper Bann Assembly Member Dolores Kelly said: "The local community is in shock this evening after the violent murder of a man in a shooting in Waringstown.

"This is a quiet, settled village and people are appalled that violence has been brought on to their streets."

