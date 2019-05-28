Man seriously injured in North Dublin shooting

A MAN has been shot in Dublin's latest gangland attack.

A MAN has been shot in Dublin's latest gangland attack.

Gardai are at the scene in Kilbarron Avenue in Kilmore, North Dublin.

The attack happened at 3.30pm today.

It is understood that the man suffered serious injuries in the attack.

A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in the Kilbarron Avenue area of Coolock that occurred on 28/05/19 at approximately 3:30pm."

More to follow...

Online Editors