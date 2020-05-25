Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Meath

| 13.4°C Dublin
Gardai are investigating a shooting in Co Meath on Monday night.
Gardai said they received reports of a man who had been shot near the entrance to Clonee village near the M3 motorway around 10:40pm.
It's understood the shooting involved one or two cars that were abandoned at the scene after a number of people were seen fleeing from the area.
The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The area has been sealed off as gardai interview witnesses in the area.
No arrests have been made.
Online Editors