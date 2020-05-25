Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Meath

Gardai are investigating a shooting in Co Meath on Monday night.

Gardai said they received reports of a man who had been shot near the entrance to Clonee village near the M3 motorway around 10:40pm.

It's understood the shooting involved one or two cars that were abandoned at the scene after a number of people were seen fleeing from the area.

The male victim was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The area has been sealed off as gardai interview witnesses in the area.

No arrests have been made.

Online Editors