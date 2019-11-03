A man in his 20s was rushed to hospital in the early hours of this morning after he was assaulted on O’Connell Street.

Man rushed to hospital after being assaulted on O’Connell Street

Gardai have cordoned off a section of O'Connell Street Upper following the attack, which left the man with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

A source told Independent.ie that no arrests have been made, but a forensic examination is expected to be carried out later this afternoon.

Gardaí will also be checking CCTV in the area as part of their investigation into the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store St Garda Station on 01 6668000 or the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666111.

Online Editors