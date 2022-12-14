A man has been arrested after the suspected fatal assault of a woman in her 30s this afternoon.

The woman was discovered with serious injuries at around 4.45pm at a home in Mountmellick, Co Laois,

A Garda spokesperson said: “She was later pronounced dead at the scene. The Office of the State Pathologist have been notified. A post-mortem examination will be conducted on Thursday, 15th December 2022, the results of which will determine the course of this investigation.

“A man in his 30s has been arrested as part of this investigation and he is currently being detained at Portlaoise Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.”

The woman's body remains at the scene which is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has any information that can assist with this investigation to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing.