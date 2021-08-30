Man questioned over stabbing of two men in Carlow

A man has been arrested in connection with an incident in Carlow town on Sunday evening in which two men suffered serious stab injuries.

The man, aged in his 50s, is being held for questioning under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at the Carlow Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident which occurred around 6.45pm when gardaí were alerted to an incident on Barrow Track in the town where two men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were found with stab wounds

They were taken by ambulance to St Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny where their injuries are described as serious.

The scene was preserved for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward, especially anyone with video footage from the footpath at Barrow Track at the time of the incident.



