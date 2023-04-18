Man mown down by car in Tallaght had been jailed for similar crime

Gavin Guerrine is in serious condition in hospital. Photo: Collins Courts

A 31-year-old man who was allegedly run over deliberately by a car yesterday evening in west Dublin has served a prison sentence for a similar offence.

Gavin Guerrine, from Tallaght, remains in a serious condition after the incident, during which shots were fired at a house. Another man, in his 20s, suffered lesser injuries.

Shortly afterwards, a car was found abandoned and on fire on Mount Seskin Road.

The incident is linked to a tit-for-tat dispute in the Kiltalown area of the west Dublin suburb.

Guerrine, originally from the capital’s south inner city, served five years for driving over a man he believed was involved in the murder of his brother, Darren, who was shot dead in Bluebell in February, 2008.

Fourteen months later, Guerrine, who was 17 at the time, drove over Christopher O’Rourke, leaving him brain-damaged.

Guerrine mounted the kerb and knocked him flying before driving off at speed.

Mr O’Rourke, who remained in a coma for several weeks in St James’s Hospital, twice tried to take his own life in 2010. He died of a drugs overdose one month after his 25th birthday in August that year.

In January 2011, Guerrine was sentenced to 10 years with the last five suspended after pleading guilty to intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to Mr O’Rourke in April 2009.

Among the terms of the sentence were that Guerrine remain under probation supervision for 10 years and have no contact with the injured party or his family.

Guerrine was summoned to appear before the Central Criminal Court last February and warned that if he failed again to engage with the probation services, he could serve the five years suspended.

“If you come back before me for further breaches, I will reactivate the sentence,” Mr Justice Paul McDermott told Guerrine, with an address at Church Grove, Tallaght.

The court was told he had failed to keep his probation appointments due to illness.

Since that court appearance, it is understood associates of Guerrine have been involved in the bitter dispute that was at the centre of yesterday’s incident.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí in Tallaght are investigating following the unlawful discharge of a firearm and a collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Jobstown, Dublin 24.

“Shortly after 5pm, gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of an incident in the Kiltalown area of Jobstown. In the course of the incident, a number of shots were fired at a house and a man in his 30s was seriously injured after he was stuck by a car.

“A second male in his 20s was also removed to Tallaght Hospital. His injuries are not life threatening.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Tallaght Garda Station 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”