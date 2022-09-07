| 18.9°C Dublin

Man left with ‘life-changing’ injuries after assault at Electric Picnic festival

The victim has been transferred from Tullamore Hospital, Offaly, to St James’s Hospital, Dublin for treatment

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Neil Fetherstonhaugh

Gardaí are investigating an assault on a man at the Electric Picnic festival last weekend that has reportedly left the victim with what sources said were “life-changing” injuries.

The incident occurred on the opening night of the Stradbally event between the hours of 11.30pm and 12.30am on Friday, September 2and into the morning of Saturday, September 3.

The victim has been transferred from Tullamore Hospital, Offaly, to St James’s Hospital, Dublin for treatment.

A Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána are investigating an assault that occurred at Electric Picnic on the night of Friday 2nd September 2022 into the morning of Saturday 3rd September 2022 between 11.30pm and 12.30am.

“One man was assaulted and attended Tullamore Hospital and was later transferred to St James’s Hospital, Dublin. Investigations are ongoing.”

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Related topics

More On Electric Picnic

Most Watched

Privacy