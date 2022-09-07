Man left with ‘life-changing’ injuries after assault at Electric Picnic festival

Gardaí are investigating an assault on a man at the Electric Picnic festival last weekend that has reportedly left the victim with what sources said were “life-changing” injuries.

The incident occurred on the opening night of the Stradbally event between the hours of 11.30pm and 12.30am on Friday, September 2and into the morning of Saturday, September 3.

The victim has been transferred from Tullamore Hospital, Offaly, to St James’s Hospital, Dublin for treatment.

A Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochána are investigating an assault that occurred at Electric Picnic on the night of Friday 2nd September 2022 into the morning of Saturday 3rd September 2022 between 11.30pm and 12.30am.

“One man was assaulted and attended Tullamore Hospital and was later transferred to St James’s Hospital, Dublin. Investigations are ongoing.”