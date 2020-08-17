Man left fighting for his life after attack by at least three men in Dublin

A man was last night fighting for his life after being attacked by at least three men in an early-morning assault in the capital.

Detectives are investigating if the assault is linked to a stabbing earlier that night in which a man was slashed in the face and arm at a house party.

The attacks happened in the Sallynoggin area of south Dublin over the weekend and garda investigations are under way into both incidents.

A man in his early 20s remains in a critical condition in St Vincent's Hospital after being assaulted in the O'Rourke Park area in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The victim, aged in his early 20s, was set upon by at least three men on the road outside a house shortly before 2am.

One of the suspects, a male also aged in his early 20s, was arrested and is currently being held at Dun Laoghaire garda station.

The man is known to local gardaí and is suspected of being one of the three men involved in the assault.

The injured male suffered serious head injuries during the attack and was unconscious when emergency services arrived at the scene.

He was treated by paramedics before being moved to St Vincent's Hospital in south Dublin.

Detectives are investigating if the assault is linked to an earlier slashing at a nearby property at O'Rourke Park. A male in his 20s suffered minor injuries in that incident after being slashed in the face and arm.

Gardaí yesterday preserved the scene and examinations were being carried out by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

Officers attached to the local divisional search team were also carrying out searches of the roadway and bushes near the scene in an effort to recover evidence linked to the attacks.

The suspect in custody is currently being held under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and be held for a period of up to 24 hours.

A Garda spokesman said: "At approximately 1.50am on August 16, 2020 gardaí were alerted to an incident of assault which occurred in O'Rourke Park, Sallynoggin.

"A male in his early 20s was found at the scene with serious injuries and taken to St Vincent's Hospital.

"One male in his early 20s was arrested at the scene and conveyed to Dun Laoghaire Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984."

