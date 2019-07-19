Man killed and another injured in early-morning Dublin stabbing

One man is dead and another has been injured in a stabbing incident in the North Strand area of Dublin City.

One man is dead and another has been injured in a stabbing incident in the North Strand area of Dublin City.

The alarm was raised at around 4am at Clinchs Court, North Strand after a man in his 40s received fatal stab wounds in an attack.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident and the man who was seriously injured was removed to the Mater Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The second man, in his mid 40s, was also injured and removed to St. James Hospital and is being treated for his injuries.

Gardai at the scene of a fatal stabbing at Clinchs court, North Strand, Dublin Picture credit: Damien Eagers / INM

It is unclear this morning if both men were attacked by the same person or if they are known to each other.

The scene is currently preserved and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Clinchs Court and its neighbouring Newcomen Court are narrow side streets off North Strand.

The incident appeared to have occurred in or outside a property which is not visible from the garda cordon.

While gardai are keeping an open mind in the early stages of the investigation it is believed the attack is not connected to any gangland feud.

Detectives could be seen working at the scene early this morning.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have been in the area between 3.00a.m. and 4.15a.m. or any passing taxis with dash cam footage to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01.6668600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.

More later

Online Editors