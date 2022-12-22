Man jailed for attempted murder of GAA player (17) ‘lucky’ he didn’t kill woman in drink-driving crash

A man jailed for the attempted murder of a young GAA player is “lucky” he didn’t kill a woman while drink-driving.

Nathan Wilson smashed a car into a tree while drunk with a young woman in the passenger seat alongside him.

It’s not the first time the 31-year-old from Birch Hill Meadows has almost killed someone.

Wilson was out on licence when he decided to drive while under the influence and without insurance.

Nathan Wilson is charged with the attempted murder of Jordan Duffy on August 5, 2011.

Nathan Wilson is charged with the attempted murder of Jordan Duffy on August 5, 2011.

Wilson was sentenced to 15 years behind bars in 2013 for trying to kick to death teenager Jordan Duffy – just because he was Catholic.

Jordan Duffy was just 17 at the time when he almost died of his injuries after being repeatedly kicked and stamped on while heading home after a night out in August 2011.

So horrific were Jordan’s injuries his septum was completely detached from his face and protruded down through his nostril.

The court heard he arrived in casualty ‘deeply and dangerously unconscious’ with an oxygen level so low he was barely alive.

Just before unleashing his hate-filled attack on Jordan he had lambasted the teen for being a Catholic in the ‘wrong’ area, shouting, “You shouldn’t be here. Fenians shouldn’t be here.”

Nathan Wilson, who was 22 at the time, was jailed for 15 years while his sectarian friend Colin Kingsbury from was jailed for 13-and-a-half-years.

Colin Kingsbury

Colin Kingsbury

Despite their horrendous crime Kingsbury and Wilson remained good friends inside prison and remain close today.

They were pictured together at an event in January.

At the time of the attack on Jordan Duffy, Kingsbury was a member of the Orange Order.

But Wilson was back before the courts this week for driving while drunk, driving without insurance and being unaccompanied by a qualified driver.

The judge in the drink drive case told Wilson he is, “lucky he didn't kill himself and his passenger.

Once a car hits a tree then there is usually only one outcome".

A prosecutor told Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena, that at 2.45am on July 24 this year, police were told a Volkswagen Golf had collided with a tree at Steeple Road near Antrim.

Airbags had deployed and there was "major damage" to the vehicle.

Antrim teenager, Jordan Duffy, who was very close to death after a vicious sectarian assault in August 2011

Antrim teenager, Jordan Duffy, who was very close to death after a vicious sectarian assault in August 2011

There was nobody in the vehicle and officers then went to the home of the last registered owner, a female. Wilson was also present at the property.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 76 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence solicitor said the defendant had drink in the afternoon and thought, after several hours, he would have been ok to drive.

District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "He is lucky he didn't kill himself and his passenger. Once a car hits a tree then there is usually only one outcome".

Wilson was banned from driving for 16 months and fined £450.

He’s only out of prison a couple of years having served half of his 15 year sentence and is serving the remaining half on licence.

At Antrim Crown Court during their sentencing the judge told Wilson and Kinsgbury that they had subjected their victim to a “sustained and merciless” attack on the Station Road in Antrim that was “completely unprovoked”.

The judge added that both showed a chilling indifference to any injuries they had inflicted on the young man, who was three to five years their junior.

He said Wilson was the main instigator and his aggression was fuelled by alcohol and was motivated by sectarianism.

Earlier a jury had taken less than three hours to convict them on counts of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent.

Colin Kingsbury, beard, with Nathan Wilson

Colin Kingsbury, beard, with Nathan Wilson

During the three-week trial the court heard horrific details of the sickening attack which left University student Jordan clinging to life.

Dignified and courageous to the end, Jordan Duffy took the stand and gave evidence against the men who kicked him into a coma and shattered six bones in his face.

High on drink and drunk on sectarian hate Nathan Wilson and Kingsbury admitted under oath kicking Duffy repeatedly in the face and head as he lay on the ground.

Described by his own defence counsel as “a thug, ‘a brute”, and “not the sharpest tool in the box”, Kingsbury also admitted stamping on young Jordan’s face and then punching and kicking his young friend who tried to come to his aid.

They also admitted destroying their bloodied clothes and shoes after the attack.

In the end their only defence was to claim they only intended to hurt Jordan Duffy – not kill him.

The attack happened in the early hours of August 5, 2011, on the Station Road, in Antrim, after Jordan and three friends were dropped in the ‘wrong’ estate following a night out.

Jordan Duffy and his friends had been socialising in a Magherafelt nightclub in the hours before the attack and came across Kingsbury and Wilson by pure chance.

The court heard that as the two groups passed each other Taggart and Kingsbury greeted the teens and continued walking up Station Road.

As Nathan Wilson, who was walking approximately 15ft behind his two friends, passed the youngsters he asked them where they had been that night.

And having established they were Catholic Wilson said: “You shouldn’t be here. Fenians shouldn’t be here.”

The teens ignored Wilson and continued walking in the opposite direction.

Wilson then joined his friends at the top of the hill and was observed emptying his pockets on the pavement while shouting “They are not getting away with that,” before running back down the hill towards the teens shouting: “I will beat the f**k out of all four of you” and “You better keep on running”.

A friend of Jordan Duffy described seeing his friend being punched to the ground before being set upon.

The court heard initially Jordan used his arms to cover his head but as the assault escalated his arms slumped beside him but his attackers continued to kick his unprotected face.

After he was convicted in 2013 the Sunday World revealed that street violence was nothing new to Nathan Wilson who boasted of his love of recreational violence on his social networking page.

One extract read: “Well wat can i say, i like a drink with the lads nd (sic)the odd girl more times than not end up in a scrap but sure all part of growin (sic)up. “People in this town think they know me maybe from years ago or maybe even now, most likely they know f**k all and talk a load of sh*te which seems to happen everywhere you go in Antrim.”