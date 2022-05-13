| 17.3°C Dublin

breaking Man injured in daylight shooting at Aldi car park

Stock image Expand

Close

Stock image

Stock image

Stock image

Ken Foy

Gardaí are at the scene of a suspected shooting that occurred in a supermarket car park in north Dublin this evening.

It is understood that the male victim suffered non-life threatening wounds to his leg in the gun attack which happened at Aldi on St Margaret’s Road in Finglas at around 5pm.

The victim is understood to be aged in his early 20s and originally from Co Louth.

“Indications are that he was shot in the lower leg,” a source said.

Gardaí remain at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy