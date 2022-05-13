Gardaí are at the scene of a suspected shooting that occurred in a supermarket car park in north Dublin this evening.

It is understood that the male victim suffered non-life threatening wounds to his leg in the gun attack which happened at Aldi on St Margaret’s Road in Finglas at around 5pm.

The victim is understood to be aged in his early 20s and originally from Co Louth.

“Indications are that he was shot in the lower leg,” a source said.

Gardaí remain at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.