Man in serious condition in hospital following Tallaght assault

A man in his late 40s is in a serious condition in Beaumont Hospital following an assault in Tallaght on Saturday night.

The man was found unconscious with head injuries at a playground in Mac Uilliam estate, Tallaght, at approximately 11.40pm by gardaí and emergency services.

He was removed from the scene by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital but has since been transferred to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be serious.

The scene is currently preserved for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau and no arrests have been made to date in connection with the assault.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in particular to those who were in the vicinity of the playground at Mac Uilliam estate late last night to come forward. They are also appealing to those with video footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda station 01-666 6000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.