Man in Kerry charged in relation to suspected fraud of €125,000

A man in Kerry has been charged in relation to suspected investment fraud which resulted in the loss of around €125,000.

This comes after Gardaí in Tralee received a report in 2018 from three individuals who believed they were subject to investment fraud between 2010 and 2012.

Each person had seen an article in a newspaper which offered an overseas investment opportunity with a “guaranteed return within 24 months”. However, no money was ever returned to the would-be investors.

An investigation was carried out by the Gardaí, and a man in his fifties was arrested this morning. He was detained at Tralee Garda and has since been charged. He is due to appear before Tralee District Court on March 24 at 10.30am.

Following this incident, the Gardaí are asking the public to be aware of the rise in investment fraud scams.

In a statement today, they said: “Unfortunately such scams are becoming more prevalent, particularly during the pandemic due to increased online traffic and targeting of the general public by criminals using ever increasingly sophisticated means.”

The Gardaí said that the fraudster uses various investment schemes such as in rare metals, overseas property, and alternative energy schemes such as carbon credits and forestry.

“Once the victim is duped into a fraudulent investment, there are many means by which the criminal can steal funds from the victims account – including via remote access to the victim’s computer, receipt of personal information, bank accounts and photographic identification,” they said.

“False investments are made on behalf of the victim while the criminal transfers and steals the money.”

On a final note, they added that the best way to avoid these schemes is by doing research and being wary of any wild claims.

“If it is too good to be true, it probably is,” Gardaí said. “Never ever disclose your bank account passwords or codes.”

Irish Independent