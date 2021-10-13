| 11.4°C Dublin

Man in his 70s charged in connection with €310,000 MDMA seizure

The MDMA seized by Gardaí on Monday night. Photo: Garda Info.

The MDMA seized by Gardaí on Monday night. Photo: Garda Info.

Eoghan Moloney

A man in his 70s will appear before the courts this morning in connection with a seizure of MDMA worth €310,000 in Dublin 1 on Monday night.

The man was arrested shortly before 10pm on Monday night by Store Street Gardaí after he was stopped and searched in the Dublin 1 area. During this search, Gardaí found €310,000 worth of MDMA.

The man was arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

The man was charged in connection with the seizure and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this Wednesday morning.


