Man in his 70s charged in connection with €310,000 MDMA seizure

A man in his 70s will appear before the courts this morning in connection with a seizure of MDMA worth €310,000 in Dublin 1 on Monday night.

The man was arrested shortly before 10pm on Monday night by Store Street Gardaí after he was stopped and searched in the Dublin 1 area. During this search, Gardaí found €310,000 worth of MDMA.

The man was arrested and detained under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking Act) 1996.

The man was charged in connection with the seizure and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this Wednesday morning.



