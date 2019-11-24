Man in his 20s shot multiple times in Coolock in north Dublin
Gardai are at the scene of the latest shooting in the capital.
It’s understood a man in his 20s is in a serious condition after he was shot on Clonshaugh Avenue in the Coolock area of north Dublin.
Paramedics rushed to the scene where they were working on the shooting victim.
Two ambulances were seen leaving the area a short time later, but it is unclear at the earliest stages of the investigation if the victim was in any of them.
Gardai and members of the armed response unit sealed off a section of Clonshaugh Avenue between Clonshaugh Crescent and Clonshaugh Heights, and the focus of attention seemed to be at a house between those two junctions.
Gardai and members of the armed response unit could be seen patrolling the crime scene as the investigation into the shooting got under way.
Gardaí said that at around 5.15pm they, along with emergency services, were called to the scene of a shooting incident on Clonshaugh Avenue.
"On arrival, a man in his early 20s was discovered with a number of apparent gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene and has since been removed by Ambulance to Beaumont Hospital. His condition is understood to be critical," said the gardaí.
"The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination. No arrests have been made to date and enquires are ongoing."
Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01-6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
More to follow...
Online Editors