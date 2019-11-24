Man in his 20s shot multiple times in Coolock in north Dublin

Gardai are at the scene of the latest shooting in the capital.

It’s understood a man in his 20s is in a serious condition after he was shot on Clonshaugh Avenue in the Coolock area of north Dublin.

The scene of the shooting on Clonshaugh Avenue in Coolock on November 24. Pic: Steve Humphreys

Paramedics rushed to the scene where they were working on the shooting victim.

Two ambulances were seen leaving the area a short time later, but it is unclear at the earliest stages of the investigation if the victim was in any of them.

