A man has died after being shot multiple times in the capital.

Man in his 20s dies after being shot multiple times in Coolock in north Dublin

The man, in his 20s, was left in a serious condition after he was shot on Clonshaugh Avenue in the Coolock area of north Dublin.

Paramedics rushed to the scene where they were working on the shooting victim. Two ambulances were seen leaving the area a short time later. The man was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said: "I was deeply concerned to hear of the shooting this evening in the Clonshaugh area. I condemn this wanton violence.

