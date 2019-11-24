Man in his 20s dies after being shot multiple times in Coolock in north Dublin
A man has died after being shot multiple times in the capital.
The man, in his 20s, was left in a serious condition after he was shot on Clonshaugh Avenue in the Coolock area of north Dublin.
Paramedics rushed to the scene where they were working on the shooting victim. Two ambulances were seen leaving the area a short time later. The man was later pronounced dead in hospital.
Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said: "I was deeply concerned to hear of the shooting this evening in the Clonshaugh area. I condemn this wanton violence.
"I urge anyone with information to please contact An Garda Síochána and assist them with their investigation."
Gardai and members of the armed response unit sealed off a section of Clonshaugh Avenue between Clonshaugh Crescent and Clonshaugh Heights. Gardai could be seen patrolling the crime scene as the investigation into the shooting got under way.
Gardaí said that at around 5.15pm they, along with emergency services, were called to the scene of a shooting incident on Clonshaugh Avenue.
"On arrival, a man in his early 20s was discovered with a number of apparent gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene and has since been removed by Ambulance to Beaumont Hospital. His condition is understood to be critical," said the gardaí.
"The scene has been preserved for a forensic and technical examination. No arrests have been made to date and enquires are ongoing."
Arrangements are being made for a post-mortem examination.
Gardaí appealed for witnesses to come forward, and also appealing for anyone with camera footage from the vicinity of Clonshaugh Avenue between 4.30pm and 5.30pm today to make it available to investigators.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01-6664200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.
More to follow...
Online Editors