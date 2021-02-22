Man in critical condition after Belfast shooting

A man is in a critical condition in hospital after being shot in north Belfast late last night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said in a statement it had been called about 11.15pm to a report of a shooting in the Hopewell Crescent area of the city.

Officers attended along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the man, in his 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment.

Detective inspector Tom Phillips asked for “anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have any information which may assist us with our inquiries” to contact police on 101 or anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

PA Media