A man in his 30s has been arrested after heroin and cocaine worth approximately €107,000 was seized by gardaí.

Man in 30s arrested after €107,000 of cocaine and heroin seized in Cork city

Heroin worth €105,000 and €2,000 worth of cocaine was found after a man was searched at Kent Railway Station in Cork City yesterday evening.

The man was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Mayfield garda station.

The arrest was part of an ongoing operation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Mayfield area of Cork city.

Gardaí are now sending the seized drugs for analysis.

Online Editors