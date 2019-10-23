Man hospitalised as shocking footage shows him crushed against car by another vehicle

In the video, which has been circulated on social media, a white Audi can be seen reversing outside of City West Shopping Centre in Dublin before accelerating and smashing into another white Audi parked on a path.

A man, who had been standing in the passenger side door of the parked car, is caught between the two vehicles when the impact happens.

The injured man, who has since been taken to hospital for non-life threatening injuries, limps away from the stationary car. Meanwhile, onlookers rush over to pull out the driver and passenger of the moving car. An altercation then breaks out.

One man was arrested following the incident, which saw both cars appear to sustain significant damage.

Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene and a man was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Gardaí told Independent.ie that they are confident the driver of the car purposely drove into the parked Audi and that they will continue to investigate the incident.

"Gardaí in Tallaght are investigating an incident which occurred outside the City West Shopping Centre this afternoon at around 5.30pm on Wednesday," a spokesperson said.

"From initial investigations it appears that a car deliberately drove into another car injuring a man. One man has been arrested in connection with this investigation and is currently detained at Tallaght Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 – Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"The injured man was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

"Investigations are continuing," he added.

Online Editors