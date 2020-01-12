Man hospitalised after north Dublin shooting

A man has been injured after a shooting in Dublin this evening.

A man has been injured after a shooting in Dublin this evening.

The gun attack happened at around 9.30pm in Kilbarrack, north Dublin, with the victim being struck in the arm and leg.

Gardai were alerted to reports of shots being fired in St Berach’s Place and armed units were deployed to the scene.

The victim, believed to be in his mid 30s, has since been taken to Beaumont Hospital where his injuries have been described as non-life threatening.

Detectives are attempting to establish a motive for the shooting and are investigating if it’s linked to the recent violence in the Coolock area.

The scene has been sealed-off for a technical examination and investigators are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

A Garda spokeswoman said:

“Gardai were alerted to a shooting incident that occurred this evening, at approximately 9.30p.m. Sunday 12th January, 2020 at St. Berach’s Place, Kilbarrack one man shot and removed to Beaumont Hospital with non life threatening injuries.”

Online Editors