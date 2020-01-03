A MAN has been hospitalised after being beaten with a metal pole during an aggravated burglary at his home.

Man hospitalised after being beaten with metal pole in aggravated burglary

Gardaí in Kildare are investigating the armed break-in at the man’s property which happened overnight on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day.

The victim, aged in his late 30s, was discovered with serious head injuries after friends raised concerns about his well-being.

Gardai visited the man’s home in Kildare Town at around 11am on January 1 and discovered him inside the property covered in blood.

An investigation was launched and a suspect, aged in his mid 20s, has since been arrested by gardai.

He is currently being held at Kildare Town garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

At this stage investigators believe that the aggravated burglary took place overnight before the man was discovered with serious injuries.

Nothing was taken during the break-in but the occupant was badly beaten with a metal pole and the suspect later fled on foot.

The injured man was brought to Naas General Hospital where he is continuing to receive treatment for his injuries which include head wounds.

The suspect remains in custody as gardai continue to investigate the aggravated burglary.

