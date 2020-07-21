Man hospitalised after being beaten over head with crutch in Cork city centre

A MAN suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries when he was beaten over the head with a crutch in Cork city centre.

It was the second serious assault in Cork in the space of just 12 hours after a 55 year old man suffered a suspected stab injury to the

torso in a separate and unrelated incident on Monday.

The latest incident occurred off Railway Lane, by Brian Boru Street, just 100 metres from St Patrick's Street, as a man in his mid 40s was

walking through the area shortly after 10pm.

Kent Railway Station is located just a short distance away.

The man was beaten repeatedly over the head with a crutch.

He was discovered by a passerby who raised the alarm.

Gardaí and paramedics were at the scene within minutes and the man was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

His condition was described as stable and the injuries involved are not life-threatening.

Gardaí confirmed a man in his 20s was arrested a short time later and was being questioned in relation to the incident.

It occurred after a 55 year old man had to be rushed to CUH after being assaulted in Blackpool shortly after lunchtime on Monday.

The incident occurred at Dublin Street.

The man received medical treatment from paramedics at the scene before being taken by ambulance to CUH.

His condition was described as serious but not life threatening after emergency surgery.

Gardaí sealed off the street where the stabbing occurred for a full technical examination.

A man in his seventies was later arrested by gardaí for questioning.

A file on the matter will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Door to door inquiries have been carried out to determine if anyone living locally heard or saw anything suspicious.

Gardaí will also examine CCTV footage from the scene to track movements of individuals to and from the area at the time of the

incident.

Online Editors