A man is recovering in hospital after he was allegedly attacked in a supermarket by two men wielding axes.

Gardaí say a man in his 30s was approached and allegedly assaulted by two men armed with an axe inside a supermarket in the Cloncollog area of Tullamore, Co Offaly, shortly after 8.30pm.

He was rushed to the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore where his condition is not thought to be life threatening.

The scene at the supermarket was cordoned off for a technical examination.

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for information.