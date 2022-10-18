Man held over assault that left teenager in hospital

| 10.9°C Dublin

Ralph Riegel

A MAN is being questioned by Gardaí in relation to an assault in Cork city centre that left a teenager in hospital.

The 18-year-old male suffered non-life threatening injuries in a suspected assault on Paul Street in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

He was transferred to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he is being treated for his injuries.

Gardaí responded to reports of a disturbance in the area from members of the public and later arrested a man in his early 20s.

He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and taken to the Bridewell Garda Station for questioning.

The scene at Paul Street was preserved for technical examination.

CCTV security camera footage from the area will also be examined as part of the ongoing Garda investigation.

