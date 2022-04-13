Gardaí at the scene where the body of Aidan Moffitt was found. Picture: James Connolly

Gardaí have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after the body of a man was found in an apartment in Sligo Town.

It is the second murder of a man in the town in two days.

Officers were called to an apartment on Connaughton Road at about 10.30pm on Tuesday, where the body of a male in his late 50s was found.

"The male had received significant physical injuries,” gardaí said.

After what was described as an “intense” operation, gardaí including the Armed Support Unit arrested a man in his early 20s in Sligo Town on suspicion of murder and he is being held for questioning.

This scene remains preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau will conduct technical and forensic examinations at the apartment.

In relation to the dead man, the force said: “The man’s body remains at the scene at this time and a post mortem will be carried out later today which will assist in the course of the criminal investigation.”

Speaking about the subsequent operation, they said: “At approximately 1:45am, 13th April 2022, following intense local Garda activity and enquiries, Gardaí in Sligo assisted by the Armed Support Unit arrested a male in his early 20s in Sligo Town on suspicion of murder.

“This male is currently detained under the provision of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Sligo Garda Station.

“Gardaí in Sligo are appealing for any person with any information on this incident to make contact.

“Investigating Gardaí can be contacted at a dedicated phone number at the incident room in Sligo Garda Station at 071 9157088, the Garda Confidential Line phone number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

The discovery of the second man’s body in Sligo comes after the remains of Aidan Moffitt (41) of Cartron Heights, Sligo town, were discovered at his home on Monday at 8.30pm.

Gardaí believe he was the victim of a hate crime motivated by homophobia.

Mr Moffitt, a peace commissioner, suffered horrific injuries and was badly mutilated during an attack which has stunned the community in Sligo and his native west Roscommon.

