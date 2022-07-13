Man held for questioning over alleged €170,000 money laundering and PUP fraud

A man in his 20s is being questioned by gardaí in connection with an alleged fraud and money laundering operation involving bogus claims for the Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) and officers seconded to the Department of Social Protection seized laptops, phones, documentation, a quantity of cash and a car after they conducted a search operation at a premises in Swords, north county Dublin this morning.

The raid was part of an ongoing investigation into the fraudulent claiming of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) and the laundering of the proceeds of international Business Email Compromise (BEC) frauds as part of Operation Skein.

“As part of this investigation, the value of money stolen as a result of the PUP fraud is approximately €49,500. This money was paid into a number of bank accounts set up using false identities. Separately, an estimated €120,000 was stolen in an online fraud and paid into these same bank accounts,” gardaí said in a statement this evening.

A man aged in his late 20s who was arrested is currently being held for questioning at Swords Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.