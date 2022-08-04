Man held as gardaí search apartment in people smuggling investigation

A man has been arrested in Co Dublin as part of an ongoing investigation targeting people smuggling into the country.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in the west Dublin area and taken to Ballymun Garda Station where he is currently detained section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí from the Garda National Immigration Bureau (GNIB) conducted a search and arrest operation in Dublin today.

An apartment was subsequently searched under warrant and a number of items including mobile phones and a computer were seized.

A garda spokesperson said today’s operation follows “a number of suspected people smuggling incidents at Dublin Airport in April and May”.