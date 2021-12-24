A woman has died following a fatal assault at a house in Co Wicklow this afternoon.

The incident happened at a property in Park Na Sillogue, Enniskerry, at around 4pm.

Emergency services attended the domestic property but the victim, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead.

A garda investigation has been launched and a man, also aged in his 40s, has been arrested in relation to the woman's death.

He is currently being held at Bray Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident.

The property has been sealed-off to facilitate an examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A post-mortem examination will also be conducted at a later date and the Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

The man in custody can be detained for a period of up to 24 hours in relation to the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or people with information about the fatal assault to come forward.

A spokesman said they are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Park Na Sillogue area of Bray this afternoon between 3:00pm and 4:00pm to come forward.

"Anyone with any information in relation to this matter should contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

"Investigations are ongoing," the spokesman added.

More to follow...



