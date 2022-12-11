Separate murder inquiries have been launched after two men’s bodies were found 30km apart in Meath.

Gardaí are investigating whether a man who died following a serious assault was killed at a different location before his remains were dumped on farmland.

The man’s remains were found wrapped in carpet on land at Belgree Lane, Kilbride, by a dog walker on Saturday afternoon.

Gardaí suspect the man died violently after a serious assault and are investigating whether he was killed at a different location before his remains were dumped in Kilbride.

They are in the process of attempting to formally identify the victim.

The body was removed today to the mortuary in Whitehall, where a post-mortem examination was due to be conducted by Dr Margot Bolster of the Office of the State Pathologist.

A garda spokesman said that the scene was being preserved and examined by members of the Garda Technical Bureau.

“Gardaí at Ashbourne continue to investigate the death of a man whose body was discovered on lands at Belgree Lane, Kilbride, Co Meath, on Saturday the 10th of December, 2022.

“Investigating gardaí are appealing for information. They are particularly appealing to anyone who travelled along Belgree Lane, Kilbride on Friday the 9th or Saturday 10th of December, to come forward. Motorists with dashcam footage from this location are asked to make it available to gardaí,” a spokesman said.

Detectives meanwhile are continuing to quiz a woman in relation to an unrelated incident in Navan.

Emergency services were alerted to a residential property on Academy Street where the body of a man in his 40s was discovered.

It’s understood the victim suffered apparent stab wounds and his body remained at the scene today as gardaí carried out a technical examination,

A woman aged in her 30s was arrested in relation to the fatal incident and this evening remains in Kells Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

She can be quizzed for a period of up to 24 hours before she must either be charged or released from custody pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

A garda spokesman said: “The Office of the State Pathologist and local coroner have been notified.

“Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Navan Garda Station 046-9036100 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”