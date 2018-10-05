A MAN is fighting for his life following a shooting in north Dublin tonight.

Man fighting for his life following shooting in Ballymun

Several garda units are currently at the scene in Poppintree Crescent, Ballymun following reports of a shooting at around 11.30pm.

Gardai are investigating reports of possibly two people being involved in the gun attack.

A male is understood to have suffered serious injuries at the scene.

A spokesman confirmed that gardai are dealing with an incident in Ballymun at the moment.

