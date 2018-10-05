Man fighting for his life following shooting in Ballymun
A MAN is fighting for his life following a shooting in north Dublin tonight.
Several garda units are currently at the scene in Poppintree Crescent, Ballymun following reports of a shooting at around 11.30pm.
Gardai are investigating reports of possibly two people being involved in the gun attack.
A male is understood to have suffered serious injuries at the scene.
A spokesman confirmed that gardai are dealing with an incident in Ballymun at the moment.
Online Editors