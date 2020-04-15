Man fighting for his life after stabbing in Dublin

A man is fighting for his life tonight after being stabbed at a flats complex in Dublin’s north inner city.

The victim, aged in his early 20s, suffered severe stab wounds shortly before 10pm tonight at the Dublin city council complex Ballybough House in Dublin’s north inner city.

A garda spokesman said he was rushed to the nearby Mater Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardai believe the victim lives in the complex or in the immediate vicinity. However the circumstances of the stabbing are not known at this time.

The area has been sealed off for a forensic investigation and inquiries are ongoing.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

Online Editors