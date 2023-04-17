| 12.3°C Dublin

Close

Man escapes serious injury after being stabbed in face and neck

Cork University Hospital Expand

Close

Cork University Hospital

Cork University Hospital

Cork University Hospital

Ralph Riegel

A YOUNG man miraculously escaped critical injury after being stabbed in the neck and face in Cork.

Gardaí are now investigating the incident which occurred in the Innishmore area of Ballincollig on Sunday evening.

Most Watched

Privacy