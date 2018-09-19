A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with the death of Ingrida Maciokaite.

A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with the death of Ingrida Maciokaite.

Man due to appear in court charged in connection with death of mother-of-two

Ms Maciokaite (31) was found with wounds to her head, chest and legs by her apartment building on Linen Hall Street in Dundalk, Co Louth, just after 2.45pm on Tuesday.

The mother-of-two was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 48 year old man was arrested in relation to her death and is due to appear in court at 10.30am tomorrow morning.

Online Editors