One of two men arrested over the fatal assault of Alan Bourke in Limerick last week is to appear in court this evening.

A second man who was arrested on Friday is still being questioned by officers.

Mr Bourke (48) died following the assault on Parnell Street, Limerick, on Friday April 15 at about 10.25pm.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene outside Colbert Station but Mr Bourke was pronounced dead at University Hospital Limerick a short time later.

His Funeral Mass took place on Friday morning in St Mary's Church, Athlunkard Street, Limerick city, and he was later buried at Castlemungret cemetery, just yards from the soccer club he represented with distinction.

A post mortem was carried out on Mr Bourke’s body at UHL after his death.

On Saturday, gardaí said they had charged one man.

“The man, aged in his 30s, is due to appear before a Special Sitting of Ennis District Court today, Saturday 23rd April 2022 at 5pm,” a statement read.

They said a second man, aged in his 30s, who was also arrested on Friday, remains detained in Henry Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí had been analysing CCTV footage from the area from last Friday night in the attempt of identifying suspects.

Mr Bourke was a talented striker with Mungret Regional FC in the 1990s and represented Ireland at junior international level.

It’s believed Mr Bourke had been living in Cork in recent times before his death.