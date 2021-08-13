Man due in court charged in relation to fatal stabbing of Ademola Giwa (25)

A man in his 20s has been charged in relation to the fatal stabbing of a 25-year-old man in Dublin.

He is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice at 10:30 this morning.

The 25-year-old man who died has been named locally as Ademola Giwa.

Mr Giwa died after being stabbed in the neck at Mac Uilliam Road, Tallaght, close to his home, at 7.15pm on Tuesday.

He was transferred to Tallaght University Hospital after detectives attempted to give him CPR at the scene but he later passed away from his injuries.