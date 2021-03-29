Man due before court over explosive components and firearms

A man is due to appear before court in relation to an investigation which found explosive components, firearms, and munition in Kerry.

On Saturday, a number of searches were conducted by the Special Detective Unit and Gardaí from the Kerry Division, alongside help from the Irish Defence Forces.

During searches, explosive components, firearms and munitions were recovered and seized.

Two men - one in his 50s and one in his 20s - were arrested under the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act. Both men were detained at Garda Stations in the Kerry Division.

Gardaí have since charged one of the men. The man in his late 50s is due to appear before Bantry District Court later this morning.

A second man, aged 30, was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Irish Independent