Man dies in early-morning Dublin stabbing

The stabbing happened at around 4am at Clinchs Court in the North Strand, Dublin 1.

The man (40s) was brought to the Mater Hospital, where he later died.

A second man (40s) was also injured in the incident and has been removed to St. James Hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The scene is currently preserved and the State Pathologist has been notified.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have been in the area between 3am and 4.15am or any passing taxis with dash cam footage to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations ongoing.

