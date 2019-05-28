-
Man dies after gangland shooting in North Dublin
A MAN has been shot dead in Dublin's latest gangland attack.
Gardai are at the scene in Kilbarron Avenue in Kilmore, North Dublin.
The attack happened at 3.30pm today.
Early indications are that the young man who was shot was an associate of Sean Little, who was murdered last week.
Independent.ie can reveal the attack took place in the estate where Little was from.
A garda spokesman said: "Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a shooting incident in the Kilbarron Avenue area of Coolock that occurred on 28/05/19 at approximately 3:30pm."
