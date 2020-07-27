Man dead after being shot multiple times on doorstep of a Dublin home

A man is dead after being gunned down on the doorstep of a Dublin home.

The victim was targeted as he answered the front door of the house in Croftwood Park, Cherry Orchard at around 11am.

It's understood he was shot up to eight times.

The gunman fled the scene in a car.

A vehicle has been located burnt out close to where the shooting happened and gardai are investigating if this was used in the gun attack.

Gardai at Ballyfermot are investigating the shooting.

Several emergency services personnel including armed gardai are currently at the scene.

"Gardaí are investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at a house in the Croftwood Park area of Ballyfermot on 27/07/2020 at approximately 11am," a garda spokesperson said.



"A man received a number of gunshot wounds and has been pronounced dead at the scene.



"The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination."

Local councillor Daithi Doolan condemned the shooting.

"The shooting in Cherry Orchard this morning was wrong. I totally condemn It. It is an attack on the whole community," he said.

"Cherry Orchard is a great community. It is full of hardworking families. This gun attack will not undo or distract us from the good work we are doing at local level. We will redouble our efforts to make Cherry Orchard a great place to live.

"This community will not be held to ransom by these criminals. We must ensure those involved are arrested and face the full rigours of the law. I encourage anyone with information to please contact the Gardaí."

Online Editors