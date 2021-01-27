Man critically injured after Dublin assault

A 35-year-old man has been hospitalised with serious injuries following an assault in Dublin city centre last night.

The victim was injured during an altercation near the GPO on O’Connell Street at around 6pm.

It’s understood he suffered head injuries and was rushed to Beaumont Hospital.

His condition has been described as critical but stable.

A short time later a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in relation to the assault.

He is currently being questioned at Store Street garda station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The suspect can be held for a period of up to 24 hours before is either charged or released from custody pending a file to the DPP.

A Garda spokesman said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Online Editors