Man cleared of Michael McDonagh murder says ‘I never wanted to kill anyone’

A 33-year-old who was cleared of murder after a jury accepted the man he fatally stabbed was killed in self-defence has said: “I never wanted to kill anyone.”

Following the verdict, Matusz Batiuk was released from Cloverhill Prison, where he spent over two years in custody awaiting trial for the murder of 24-year-old Michael McDonagh.

The jury agreed Matusz, a diagnosed paranoid schizophrenic, was in fear for his own life and in his own home when he stabbed McDonagh a single time in the Carrabeg estate in Swinford, Co Mayo in November 2020.

In his first interview since walking free from jail, Mateus reveals:

*His sorrow over the death of Michael McDonagh and pain for the dead man’s family;

*Details of a chilling revenge death threat made against him over the killing;

*And how he ended up homeless for two days following his release from prison after the trial.

Separately neighbours in the Carrabeg estate had repeatedly raised concerns with Mayo Council in the two years prior to the killing, about anti-social behaviour involving visitors to Mateus’ council-provided bungalow.

They have now formally requested the council carry out an independent inquiry – saying they believe that had their complaints been dealt with, McDonagh’s death should and could have been avoided.

“I don’t have a habit of killing people,” Matusz said.

“And I am sorry (that he died).

Matusz said on the night of the killing, McDonagh and his friend Paul Maughan were already drunk when they arrived at his home.

A woman working at a local takeaway also told gardaí how the deceased man had threatened to ‘slice’ her as the pair took two bottles of wine from the restaurant without paying.

“They were both drunk … they had been drinking vodka and wine,” Matusz said.

“And then they accused me for sleeping with the sister of Paul Maughan.”

Matusz insisted this allegation was untrue.

“She was not in the house. She was in her own house.”

Matusz said he became worried for his own safety at this stage and rang the gardaí.

“That was about 10 minutes before (the killing),” he said.

“I was afraid. I rang them because I was hoping that nothing would happen.”

During the trial, the court heard Matusz’s original 112 call for help occurred at 10.51 pm but the call taker had difficulties establishing the location of the house.

During the call, Matusz, who had been repeatedly stabbed by Paul Maughan during an attack at the house just three months earlier, identified him as the aggressor.

Six minutes later, Matusz made a second call saying he had stabbed a man in his house in self defence and named Michael McDonagh as the injured party.

Asked if he realised on the night of the killing that McDonagh had died, Matusz confirmed that he did.

“I knew,” he agreed. “I felt sad because I never wanted to kill anyone.”

At the Carrabeg estate on Friday, neighbours had a dossier of emails they had sent to Mayo Council expressing concerns about anti-social behaviour at the house provided to Matusz as ‘emergency accommodation.’

“Matusz was vulnerable,” one neighbour said.

“And he had all these people coming in on top of him in that house.

“It became a cuckoo house for people who were drinking or taking drugs.”

After the killing, in another email calling for an independent inquiry, the neighbours wrote to the council and claimed: “The murder of Mr. McDonagh in our estate this week was entirely preventable if Mayo CC had listened to us residents who tried to do the right thing.”

Of the problems occurring at the house, Matusz said: “They were kicking me from the house … the council.

“I don’t know why.

“They say I can’t stay there … that I was not in a position to get a house from the council.”

After the killing, Matusz said he was continually remanded in custody up until the trial.

“I was in prison for two years and three months. For the last few months, I was in Cloverhill and before that I was in Castlerea. It was no good, don’t go there.”

Matusz said he was getting help for his mental health condition while in prison.

Asked if there was any message he would like to convey to the family of Michael McDonagh, Matusz replied: “Yes, that I feel sorry.

“I feel sorry that they have to recover from this. But I only killed for my own self-protection. I only killed because I didn’t want to be killed.

“It was only at the last minute I killed him.”

Matusz said in the wake of the stabbing he was threatened he will be killed in revenge.

“I am not afraid but I am aware they (associates of the deceased) might do something,” he said. “I was told they were going to kill me one day.

“I am glad to be free. I don’t want anymore trouble. I just want to be left alone now.”

Mateus said after he was freed last week he had nowhere to go.

“I was homeless for two days,” he said. “I am hoping to speak with someone on Monday to get a house.”

Mateus also said he wanted to assure the public that he is not a danger.

“They don’t have to worry,” he said. “I am not going to hurt anybody.”