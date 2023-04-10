| 9.6°C Dublin

Man cleared of Michael McDonagh murder says ‘I never wanted to kill anyone’

I only killed for my own self-protection. I only killed because I didn’t want to be killed’

Matusz Batiuk who was cleared of murdering Michael McDonagh on grounds of self defence Expand
Michael McDonagh Expand

Patrick O'Connell

A 33-year-old who was cleared of murder after a jury accepted the man he fatally stabbed was killed in self-defence has said: “I never wanted to kill anyone.”

Following the verdict, Matusz Batiuk was released from Cloverhill Prison, where he spent over two years in custody awaiting trial for the murder of 24-year-old Michael McDonagh.

