Man charged with Good Friday car-jacking

A young man was charged with a car-jacking in which a teen was dragged from his vehicle and then forced to hand over his car keys.

Kevin Liney (25) of Beechwood Avenue, Cluain Ard, Cobh, Co Cork appeared before a special sitting of Mallow District Court in relation to an alleged incident outside Cobh on Good Friday.

Judge Patricia Harney was told that Liney is charged with unlawfully seizing a vehicle by force. The charge involves an address at Hartland's Point in Cobh on April 10.

Det Garda Kieran Crowley told the court a 17 year old had stopped his vehicle when he was approached by the defendant.

It is alleged Liney forcibly removed the teenager from the car and then forcibly removed the car keys from him.

At that point, it is alleged that Liney drove off in the vehicle.

The 17 year old, who was not injured in the incident, then raised the alarm. The court was told the teenage driver was very shaken at the scene when gardaí arrived.

Judge Harney heard the driver knows the defendant and both reside in the Cobh area. Det Garda Crowley said the defendant was later located by gardaí in an isolated area at Walterstown.

The detective, when questioned by defence solicitor Stephen Foley, confirmed that no weapon was used in the alleged incident.

He also confirmed that the 17 year old driver was not physically injured. The defendant had spent both Good Friday and Easter Saturday in garda custody and was applying for bail.

Mr Foley said his client was willing to comply with whatever bail conditions gardaí might require. Judge Harney was told that gardaí require the defendant to live at his home address, observe a 9pm to 7am curfew, abstain from all

intoxicants, stay away from the injured party in the case, be contactable by mobile phone at all times and sign on each Wednesday at Cobh Garda Station.

Liney must also comply with all the Government's Covid-19 restrictions on movement. The defendant confirmed to the court he would comply with all bail conditions. Judge Harney granted Liney bail and remanded him to appear again before the district court on April 23 next.

